Meteo Europa, primo evento di calore severo del 2025: superati i 43°C tra Spagna, Francia e Portogallo

#Iberia & #UK - 19/06 - a look at today's late afternoon heat (15utc) - hottest spots so far across Iberia are Fuentes de Andalucia, Seville at 42.2C and Mérida, Badajoz with 41.9C.



For the UK, it's made Warmest Day of the Year so far and the first 30C, with hottest spot London…