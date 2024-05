Tornado in Iowa, le ultime notizie: le foto e i video

CitiIMPACT is deploying #DisasterRelief supplies to #Greenfield #Iowa with & for local church partners, who are serving breakfast with #hope this morning.

Our long-term recovery initiative have already started with them. https://t.co/CpQBZWsP9p & https://t.co/taQVfXNOh2 #tornado pic.twitter.com/Eopl4nppEZ