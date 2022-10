Uragano Julia in Nicaragua con venti a 140 km/h. Video e foto della tragedia

You may not see A disaster here, but to Poor people is.

#JULIA Destroyed a lot.

This is south region in the Caribbean

Bluefields, Nicaragua.

Our people will need support from the ones in USA.

But we also need help.

Redesignate TPS @POTUS

🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮 pic.twitter.com/9Z27cftEtH