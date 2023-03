Giappone: le temperature miti fanno anticipare la fioritura dei ciliegi

Cherry blossoms, sunny days, and a picnic mat. Hanami (花見) season has arrived in Japan! 🏯



A tradition dating back to the Nara period (710~794)



A time for people to sit back, relax, and enjoy some pink petals with your favorite drink🌸🌞🍹