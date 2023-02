Ecco il video che mostra le dune di sabbia su Marte

Cheers to a successful Flight 41 🎉

Ingenuity took to the Martian skies to provide an aerial view of the area for the @NASAPersevere team. The #MarsHelicopter’s out-and-back flight covered 600 feet (183 meters) in 109 seconds. https://t.co/7DMHj9LkNX pic.twitter.com/UuosDQMCup